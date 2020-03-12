QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of QCR worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

