Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.19% of Qualys worth $38,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qualys by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

