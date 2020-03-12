Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 47.3% Lower This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $147,884.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit.

Cardano (ADA) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006279 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00021957 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.03076365 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,598,183 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

