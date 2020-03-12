Quilter’s (QLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 185 ($2.43). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on QLT. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 127.10 ($1.67) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

