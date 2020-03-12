Qwertycoin Price Down 43.3% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $424,807.25 and $5,742.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

