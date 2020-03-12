Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.35 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 56.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, QBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $55.35 million and $20.99 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,707,605,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Graviex, Nanex, Upbit, QBTC, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

