Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss Purchases 6,150 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 603,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $295.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.92%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

