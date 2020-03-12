Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

3/6/2020 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 328,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,978. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

