Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,024,076 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $145,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TV stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 250,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,900. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

