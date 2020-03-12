Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 803,164 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.39% of B2Gold worth $140,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,568,531 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 600,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

BTG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,853. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.