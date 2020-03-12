Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Brady worth $136,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brady by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 28,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,502. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

