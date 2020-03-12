Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,606,600 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of UBS Group worth $137,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UBS Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 522,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,669. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

