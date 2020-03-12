Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 200,000 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.23% of SL Green Realty worth $164,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. AJO LP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

NYSE:SLG traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. 71,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

