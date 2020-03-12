Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,095,830 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Caesars Entertainment worth $172,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,223,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,807,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 61,639 shares in the last quarter.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,082. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

