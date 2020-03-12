Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 100,485 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 3,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $82.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,846. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $879.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,435.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.