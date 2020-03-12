Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916,110 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $151,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 221,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PEP traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 1,123,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.