Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.77% of National Beverage worth $137,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

