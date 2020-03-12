Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.02% of Pan American Silver worth $150,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,662. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.