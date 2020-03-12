Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735,545 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.21% of Alkermes worth $135,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alkermes by 68.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 111,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,563. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

