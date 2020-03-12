Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Portland General Electric worth $155,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,452,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POR traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 61,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

