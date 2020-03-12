Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.02% of Premier worth $139,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after acquiring an additional 979,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $8,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 128,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

