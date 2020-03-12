Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ecopetrol worth $156,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 118,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

