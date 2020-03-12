Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of CNOOC worth $158,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 71.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CEO stock traded down $11.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.49. 10,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $193.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

