Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $133.61 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 440,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $133,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 627,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $13.58 on Thursday, reaching $91.93. 3,489,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,120,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

