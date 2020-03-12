Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $135.13 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,092,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Vector Group worth $135,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 678,272 shares of company stock worth $8,310,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.