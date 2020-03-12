Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $142.75 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of PPL worth $142,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 766,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

