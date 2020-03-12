Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $145.31 Million Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $145,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SNP stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 34,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $85.95.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

