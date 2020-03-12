Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $161.01 Million Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,633 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.36% of Clean Harbors worth $161,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 70,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.