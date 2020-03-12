Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $165.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $165,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

SAFM traded down $10.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.96. 70,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,926. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.37.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.