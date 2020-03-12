Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $170.24 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of AutoZone worth $170,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $94.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $994.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,071.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,127.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $924.25 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

