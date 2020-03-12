Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $144.13 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,392,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $12,758,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 1,650,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,528,565. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

