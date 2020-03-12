Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 639,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Rogers Communications worth $168,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

