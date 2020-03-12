Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,712,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Lumentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumentum by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,893. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -852.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.