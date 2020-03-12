Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Cinemark worth $133,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cinemark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,675. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.