Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298,443 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $145,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 71.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

DLB stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. 29,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

