Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,032 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 294,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $136,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NYSE AEM traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $42.23. 243,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

