Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 108,932 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Echostar worth $169,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

