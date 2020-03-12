Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 138,291 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.21% of Rayonier worth $136,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 105,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

