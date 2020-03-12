Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,671,400 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,671,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.67% of JetBlue Airways worth $144,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 846,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,507. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

