Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 71,209 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Lamar Advertising worth $168,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 85,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

