Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 80,800 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,830 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Best Buy worth $146,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 543,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,681,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,614,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 278,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

