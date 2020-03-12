Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Technologies worth $154,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE UTX traded down $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,670,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,789. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

