Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,141 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $90,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 440,388 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 600,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 191,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.