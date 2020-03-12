Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 4,000 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RTRX stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

