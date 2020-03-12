Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008170 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, OKEx, DragonEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Huobi and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

