Rosetta Stone’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RST stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

