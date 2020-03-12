Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 84,851 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $9.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 162,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,168. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.39 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

