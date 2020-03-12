Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 252,532 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 514,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

