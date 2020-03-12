Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.58% of Virtusa worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtusa by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 17,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

