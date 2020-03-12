Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 536,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,481. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

